BAY AREA STORM COVERAGESeries Of Storms Lined UpHuge Mudslide In Santa Cruz Mtns.SkyDrone 5 Over Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Oakland Community Groups Rally Against Donald Trump Inauguration

January 19, 2017 10:21 PM
Filed Under: Community Groups, Donald Trump, Inauguration, Oakland, Protest, rally

OAKLAND (CBS SF) –Members of Oakland Community Organizations — a federation of congregations, schools and other groups — held a rally outside the federal building in Oakland this afternoon to protest Donald Trump’s impending inauguration as President of the United States.

Despite the wet weather and their staunch opposition to everything Trump stands for, the mood was not somber but instead fiery, joyous and thoughtful. They led prayers and called for continued resistance to the administration of the incoming president.

“We stand for unity and inclusion. This is the highest value of our democracy,” Andre Spearman, a family engagement liaison for OCO, said at a brief rally in front of the federal building at 1301 Clay St.

The Rev. Damita Davis-Howard of the First Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church called for a sustained demonstration of resistance.

“We want to be free of the racist policy that widens the gap between the haves and the have nots. We want to be free to pursue happiness, regardless of sexual orientation, regardless of religious affiliation, regardless of immigration status, we want to be free,” Davis-Howard said.

After the rally, protesters marched to Oakland City Hall, where another protest was planned for later this evening. Numerous protests are anticipated in the Bay Area over the next few days drawing tens of thousands of people.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia