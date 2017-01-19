BAY AREA STORM COVERAGESeries Of Storms Lined UpHuge Mudslide In Santa Cruz Mtns.SkyDrone 5 Over Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Police Release Video Of Fremont Home-Invasion Suspects

January 19, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Armed robbery, Crime, Fremont, Fremont Police, Home invasion, Surveillance video

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont police are seeking the public’s help in finding four people suspected in a home-invasion robbery in December, according to police.

At about 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 8, police say the suspects followed two people into their garage as they arrived home in the Cameron Hills neighborhood.

The four, who were armed and wore masks and gloves, spent about an hour ransacking the home and threatening its residents, according to police.

The suspects got away with money and valuables. No injuries were reported by Fremont police.

Detectives are working with officers from other jurisdictions who are investigating similar cases and have released security camera footage to the public in the hopes that someone will recognize one or more of the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has possible information about this case can contact the Fremont Police Investigative Division at 510-790-6900 or email Detective Austin at NAustin@fremont.gov.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

