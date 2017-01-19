Police Release Video Of Fremont Home-Invasion Suspects

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont police are seeking the public’s help in finding four people suspected in a home-invasion robbery in December, according to police.

At about 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 8, police say the suspects followed two people into their garage as they arrived home in the Cameron Hills neighborhood.

The four, who were armed and wore masks and gloves, spent about an hour ransacking the home and threatening its residents, according to police.

The suspects got away with money and valuables. No injuries were reported by Fremont police.

Detectives are working with officers from other jurisdictions who are investigating similar cases and have released security camera footage to the public in the hopes that someone will recognize one or more of the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has possible information about this case can contact the Fremont Police Investigative Division at 510-790-6900 or email Detective Austin at NAustin@fremont.gov.

