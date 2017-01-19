Report: Raiders Officially File To Move To Las Vegas

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Raiders have officially filed paperwork with the National Football League to relocate the franchise to Las Vegas, according to a Clark County Commissioner.

Commissioner Steve Sisolak tweeted that it was “official” on Thursday morning.

It is official! The @RAIDERS have filed their paperwork to relocate to #LasVegas. — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) January 19, 2017

Sisolak told The Associated Press on Thursday that he had spoken with the Raiders. He is part of an 11-member panel that was appointed by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval to study plans for a proposal backed by billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson’s company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., to build a domed stadium to lure the Raiders to town.

“I am happy to see the process moving forward, and greatly appreciate the commitment of the Raiders and work of the Adelson family to the hope of making Las Vegas the home of the Raiders,” Sisolak said.

There has been no official confirmation or the NFL.

Just last week, owner Mark Davis met with league’s stadium and finance committees for about 3½ hours to discuss the Raiders relocation.

The fact-finding meetings mostly centered on the Raiders’ plan for a potential move to Las Vegas. But no filings for relocation were made.

And no decisions were planned nor made at the meeting, in which all members of the two committees took part, some by teleconference.

Those owners are finance Chairman Bob McNair of Houston, along with Atlanta’s Arthur Blank, Tampa Bay’s Joel Glazer, Kansas City’s Clark Hunt, Indianapolis’ Jim Irsay, Jacksonville’s Shahid Khan, New England’s Robert Kraft, Philadelphia’s Jeffrey Lurie and Miami’s Steve Ross.

Participating from the stadium committee were chairman Art Rooney of Pittsburgh, Arizona’s Michael Bidwill, the Jets’ Woody Johnson, Dallas’ Stephen Jones, Chicago’s George H. McCaskey and San Francisco’s Jed York.

The owners did talk about possible relocation fees, though Rooney said no specific numbers were discussed.

Much of the meeting was taken up with the Raiders presenting financial updates.

Rooney and league executive Eric Grubman said there was no discussion of Las Vegas casino owner Sheldon Adelson’s potential role in the Raiders’ relocation.

Rooney noted the NFL’s “league rules and policies,” which would prohibit a casino owner from having ownership of a franchise.

“It would have to be in compliance with our rules,” Rooney said.

The original deadline was Jan. 15. Because that is a Sunday and Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday, the NFL moved back the deadline until Tuesday. The league initiated the move.

