Suspect Sought In ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary At UC Berkeley International House

January 19, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Burglary, Hot Prowl, International House, UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — University of California at Berkeley police released a photo Thursday of a suspect in the burglary at the campus’s International House early Friday morning.

The man in his 20s is suspected of sneaking into a dorm room at International House, located at 2299 Piedmont Ave., at about 6 a.m. while the student who lives there was sleeping, an incident police call a “hot prowl” burglary.

UC Berkeley Police said a “hot prowl” is a burglary when a subject enters, or attempts to enter your home while someone is there.  It is considered especially dangerous because of the possible confrontation between the subject and victim.

The student in the room woke up and saw the man trying to take his laptop. The suspect fled as soon as he saw the student was awake and left the laptop, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build, short hair and a mustache. He was wearing a black hoodie with a red-and-black checkered hood, black pants and black and white shoes with a red-and-black checkered backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact university police at (510) 642-0472 or (510) 642-6760.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

