Winners List For The People’s Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It was a big night Wednesday for the family-friendly animated adventure “Finding Dory” and the decidedly more adult-themed superhero movie “Deadpool” at tonight’s People’s Choice Awards.
“Finding Dory” was named favorite movie and favorite family movie, while “Deadpool” was named favorite action movie and star Ryan Reynolds took home an award for favorite movie actor.
PHOTOS: 43rd Annual People’s Choice Awards
Britney Spears took home three awards in the music categories — favorite female artist, favorite pop artist and favorite social media celebrity — along with one for favorite comedic collaboration, which she shared with Ellen DeGeneres.
DeGeneres became the most decorated artist in the 47-year history of the awards, winning three tonight for a lifetime total of 20.
In the television categories, “Outlander” was named favorite show; “The Big Bang Theory” was named favorite network comedy; and “Grey’s Anatomy” was named favorite network drama.
The awards were presented at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Comedian Joel McHale, star of CBS’ “The Great Indoors,” hosted the ceremony.
Filmmaker Tyler Perry received the fifth annual People’s Choice Award for Favorite Humanitarian during the show, honoring his efforts on behalf of organizations including the NAACP, Feeding America and Charity Water.
Here is a complete list of winners:
MOVIES:
FAVORITE MOVIE
— “Captain America: Civil War”
— “Deadpool”
— “Finding Dory”
— “Suicide Squad”
— “Zootopia”
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
— Kevin Hart
— Robert Downey Jr.
— Ryan Reynolds
— Tom Hanks
— Will Smith
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
— Anna Kendrick
— Jennifer Lawrence
— Margot Robbie
— Melissa McCarthy
— Scarlett Johansson
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE
— “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”
— “Captain America: Civil War”
— “Deadpool”
— “Suicide Squad”
— “X-Men: Apocalypse”
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR
— Chris Evans
— Liam Hemsworth
— Robert Downey Jr.
— Ryan Reynolds
— Will Smith
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS
— Jennifer Lawrence
— Margot Robbie
— Scarlett Johansson
— Shailene Woodley
— Zoe Saldana
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE
— Bill Murray in “The Jungle Book”
— Ellen DeGeneres in “Finding Dory”
— Ginnifer Goodwin in “Zootopia”
— Jason Bateman in “Zootopia”
— Kevin Hart in “The Secret Life of Pets”
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE
— “Bad Moms”
— “Central Intelligence”
— “Ghostbusters”
— “How to Be Single”
— “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR
— Chris Hemsworth
— Dwayne Johnson
— Kevin Hart
— Ryan Gosling
— Zac Efron
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS
— Anna Kendrick
— Kristen Bell
— Kristen Wiig
— Melissa McCarthy
— Rebel Wilson
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE
— “Deepwater Horizon”
— “Me Before You”
— “Miracles From Heaven”
— “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
— “Sully”
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR
— Ben Affleck
— Chris Pine
— George Clooney
— Mark Wahlberg
— Tom Hanks
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS
— Amy Adams
— Blake Lively
— Emily Blunt
— Julia Roberts
— Meryl Streep
FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE
— “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
— “Finding Dory”
— “The Jungle Book”
— “The Secret Life of Pets”
— “Zootopia”
FAVORITE THRILLER MOVIE
— “The Conjuring 2”
— “The Girl on the Train”
— “Nerve”
— “The Purge: Election Year”
— “The Shallows”
FAVORITE MOVIE ICON
— Denzel Washington
— Johnny Depp
— Samuel L. Jackson
— Tom Cruise
— Tom Hanks
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE TV SHOW
— “The Big Bang Theory”
— “Grey’s Anatomy”
— “Outlander”
— “Stranger Things”
— “The Walking Dead”
FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY
— “The Big Bang Theory”
— “Black-ish”
— “Jane the Virgin”
— “Modern Family”
— “New Girl”
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTOR
— Andy Samberg
— Anthony Anderson
— Jim Parsons
— Matthew Perry
— Tim Allen
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS
— Anna Faris
— Gina Rodriguez
— Kaley Cuoco
— Sofia Vergara
— Zooey Deschanel
FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA
— “Chicago Fire”
— “Empire”
— “Grey’s Anatomy”
— “How to Get Away with Murder”
— “Quantico”
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTOR
— Jesse Williams
— Justin Chambers
— Scott Foley
— Taylor Kinney
— Terrence Howard
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS
— Ellen Pompeo
— Kerry Washington
— Priyanka Chopra
— Taraji P. Henson
— Viola Davis
FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY
— “Atlanta”
— “Baby Daddy”
— “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”
— “Real Husbands of Hollywood”
— “Younger”
FAVORITE CABLE TV DRAMA
— “The Americans”
— “Bates Motel”
— “Mr. Robot”
— “Pretty Little Liars”
— “Queen Sugar”
FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTOR
— Adam Devine
— Freddie Highmore
— Kevin Hart
— Rami Malek
— Zach Galifianakis
FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTRESS
— Ashley Benson
— Hilary Duff
— Keri Russell
— Lucy Hale
— Vera Farmiga
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA
— “The Blacklist”
— “Criminal Minds”
— “Law & Order: SVU”
— “Lucifer”
— “NCIS”
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR
— Chris O’Donnell
— Donnie Wahlberg
— LL Cool J
— Mark Harmon
— Tom Selleck
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS
— Jennifer Lopez
— Lucy Liu
— Mariska Hargitay
— Pauley Perrette
— Sophia Bush
FAVORITE PREMIUM DRAMA SERIES
— “Homeland”
— “House of Cards”
— “Narcos”
— “Orange is the New Black”
— “Power”
FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES
— “Fuller House”
— “The Mindy Project”
— “Shameless”
— “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
— “Veep”
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR
— Aziz Ansari
— Dwayne Johnson
— Joshua Jackson
— Kevin Spacey
— Nick Jonas
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS
— Claire Danes
— Jane Fonda
— Julia Louis Dreyfus
— Sarah Jessica Parker
— Taylor Schilling
FAVORITE NETWORK SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW
— “Arrow”
— “The Flash”
— “Once Upon a Time”
— “Supernatural”
— “The Vampire Diaries”
FAVORITE CABLE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW
— “American Horror Story”
— “Orphan Black”
— “Shadowhunters”
— “Teen Wolf”
— “The Walking Dead”
FAVORITE PREMIUM SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES
— “Game of Thrones”
— “Marvel’s Luke Cage”
— “Outlander”
— “Stranger Things”
— “Westworld”
FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR
— Andrew Lincoln
— Ian Somerhalder
— Jensen Ackles
— Sam Heughan
— Tyler Posey
FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS
— Caitriona Balfe
— Emilia Clarke
— Jennifer Morrison
— Lauren Cohan
— Millie Bobby Brown
FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW
— “America’s Got Talent”
— “American Ninja Warrior”
— “Dancing with the Stars”
— “Masterchef”
— “The Voice”
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST
— Dr. Phil
— Ellen DeGeneres
— Kelly Ripa
— Rachael Ray
— Steve Harvey
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM
— “The Chew”
— “Good Morning America”
— “The Talk”
— “Today”
— “The View”
FAVORITE LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST
— Conan O’Brien
— James Corden
— Jimmy Fallon
— Jimmy Kimmel
— Stephen Colbert
FAVORITE ANIMATED TV SHOW
— “American Dad!”
— “Bob’s Burgers”
— “Family Guy”
— “The Simpsons”
— “South Park” 1/4
FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES
— Damon Wayans
— Kevin James
— Kiefer Sutherland
— Matt LeBlanc
— Milo Ventimiglia
FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES
— Jordana Brewster
— Kristen Bell
— Mandy Moore
— Minnie Driver
— Piper Perabo
FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY
— “American Housewife”
— “The Good Place”
— “The Great Indoors”
— “Kevin Can Wait”
— “Man with a Plan”
— “Son of Zorn”
— “Speechless”
FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA
— “Bull”
— “Conviction”
— “Designated Survivor”
— “The Exorcist”
— “Frequency”
— “Lethal Weapon”
— “MacGyver”
— “No Tomorrow”
— “Notorious”
— “Pitch”
— “Pure Genius”
— “This Is Us”
— “Timeless”
MUSIC
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
— Blake Shelton
— Drake
— Justin Timberlake
— Shawn Mendes
— The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
— Adele
— Ariana Grande
— Beyonce
— Britney Spears
— Rihanna
FAVORITE GROUP
— The Chainsmokers
— Coldplay
— Fifth Harmony
— Panic! at the Disco
— Twenty One Pilots
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
— Alessia Cara
— The Chainsmokers
— DNCE
— Niall Horan
— Zayn
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
— Blake Shelton
— Keith Urban
— Luke Bryan
— Sam Hunt
— Tim McGraw
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
— Carrie Underwood
— Dolly Parton
— Kelsea Ballerini
— Miranda Lambert
— Reba McEntire
FAVORITE COUNTRY GROUP
— The Band Perry
— Florida Georgia Line
— Little Big Town
— Lonestar
— Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE POP ARTIST
— Adele
— Ariana Grande
— Britney Spears
— Justin Timberlake
— Sia
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST
— DJ Khaled
— G-Eazy
— Kanye West
— Kendrick Lamar
— Wiz Khalifa
FAVORITE R&B ARTIST
— Beyonce
— Drake
— Rihanna
— Usher
— The Weeknd
FAVORITE ALBUM
— “Anti,” Rihanna
— “Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande
— “If I’m Honest,” Blake Shelton
— “Lemonade,” Beyonce
— “Views,” Drake
FAVORITE SONG
— “Can’t Stop the Feeling” / Justin Timberlake
— “No” / Meghan Trainor
— “One Dance” / Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid
— “Pillowtalk” Zayn
— “Work” / Rihanna feat. Drake
DIGITAL
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA CELEBRITY
— Britney Spears
— Kim Kardashian
— Lady Gaga
— Shakira
— Stephen Amell
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA STAR
— Baby Ariel
— Cameron Dallas
— Jacob Sartorius
— Liza Koshy
— Nash Grier
FAVORITE YOUTUBE STAR
— Lilly Singh
— Miranda Sings
— PewDiePie
— Shane Dawson
— Tyler Oakley
FAVORITE COMEDIC COLLABORATION
— Conan O’Brien’s Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart
— Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief
— James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Adele
— Lip Sync Battle with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum
— Saturday Night Live with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon
