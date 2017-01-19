Winners List For The People’s Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It was a big night Wednesday for the family-friendly animated adventure “Finding Dory” and the decidedly more adult-themed superhero movie “Deadpool” at tonight’s People’s Choice Awards.

“Finding Dory” was named favorite movie and favorite family movie, while “Deadpool” was named favorite action movie and star Ryan Reynolds took home an award for favorite movie actor.

PHOTOS: 43rd Annual People’s Choice Awards

Britney Spears took home three awards in the music categories — favorite female artist, favorite pop artist and favorite social media celebrity — along with one for favorite comedic collaboration, which she shared with Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres became the most decorated artist in the 47-year history of the awards, winning three tonight for a lifetime total of 20.

In the television categories, “Outlander” was named favorite show; “The Big Bang Theory” was named favorite network comedy; and “Grey’s Anatomy” was named favorite network drama.

The awards were presented at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Comedian Joel McHale, star of CBS’ “The Great Indoors,” hosted the ceremony.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry received the fifth annual People’s Choice Award for Favorite Humanitarian during the show, honoring his efforts on behalf of organizations including the NAACP, Feeding America and Charity Water.

Here is a complete list of winners:

MOVIES:

FAVORITE MOVIE

— “Captain America: Civil War”

— “Deadpool”

— “Finding Dory”

— “Suicide Squad”

— “Zootopia”

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

— Kevin Hart

— Robert Downey Jr.

— Ryan Reynolds

— Tom Hanks

— Will Smith

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

— Anna Kendrick

— Jennifer Lawrence

— Margot Robbie

— Melissa McCarthy

— Scarlett Johansson

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE

— “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

— “Captain America: Civil War”

— “Deadpool”

— “Suicide Squad”

— “X-Men: Apocalypse”

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR

— Chris Evans

— Liam Hemsworth

— Robert Downey Jr.

— Ryan Reynolds

— Will Smith

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS

— Jennifer Lawrence

— Margot Robbie

— Scarlett Johansson

— Shailene Woodley

— Zoe Saldana

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE

— Bill Murray in “The Jungle Book”

— Ellen DeGeneres in “Finding Dory”

— Ginnifer Goodwin in “Zootopia”

— Jason Bateman in “Zootopia”

— Kevin Hart in “The Secret Life of Pets”

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE

— “Bad Moms”

— “Central Intelligence”

— “Ghostbusters”

— “How to Be Single”

— “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR

— Chris Hemsworth

— Dwayne Johnson

— Kevin Hart

— Ryan Gosling

— Zac Efron

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS

— Anna Kendrick

— Kristen Bell

— Kristen Wiig

— Melissa McCarthy

— Rebel Wilson

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE

— “Deepwater Horizon”

— “Me Before You”

— “Miracles From Heaven”

— “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

— “Sully”

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR

— Ben Affleck

— Chris Pine

— George Clooney

— Mark Wahlberg

— Tom Hanks

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS

— Amy Adams

— Blake Lively

— Emily Blunt

— Julia Roberts

— Meryl Streep

FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE

— “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

— “Finding Dory”

— “The Jungle Book”

— “The Secret Life of Pets”

— “Zootopia”

FAVORITE THRILLER MOVIE

— “The Conjuring 2”

— “The Girl on the Train”

— “Nerve”

— “The Purge: Election Year”

— “The Shallows”

FAVORITE MOVIE ICON

— Denzel Washington

— Johnny Depp

— Samuel L. Jackson

— Tom Cruise

— Tom Hanks

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE TV SHOW

— “The Big Bang Theory”

— “Grey’s Anatomy”

— “Outlander”

— “Stranger Things”

— “The Walking Dead”

FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY

— “The Big Bang Theory”

— “Black-ish”

— “Jane the Virgin”

— “Modern Family”

— “New Girl”

FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTOR

— Andy Samberg

— Anthony Anderson

— Jim Parsons

— Matthew Perry

— Tim Allen

FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS

— Anna Faris

— Gina Rodriguez

— Kaley Cuoco

— Sofia Vergara

— Zooey Deschanel

FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA

— “Chicago Fire”

— “Empire”

— “Grey’s Anatomy”

— “How to Get Away with Murder”

— “Quantico”

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTOR

— Jesse Williams

— Justin Chambers

— Scott Foley

— Taylor Kinney

— Terrence Howard

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS

— Ellen Pompeo

— Kerry Washington

— Priyanka Chopra

— Taraji P. Henson

— Viola Davis

FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY

— “Atlanta”

— “Baby Daddy”

— “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

— “Real Husbands of Hollywood”

— “Younger”

FAVORITE CABLE TV DRAMA

— “The Americans”

— “Bates Motel”

— “Mr. Robot”

— “Pretty Little Liars”

— “Queen Sugar”

FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTOR

— Adam Devine

— Freddie Highmore

— Kevin Hart

— Rami Malek

— Zach Galifianakis

FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTRESS

— Ashley Benson

— Hilary Duff

— Keri Russell

— Lucy Hale

— Vera Farmiga

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA

— “The Blacklist”

— “Criminal Minds”

— “Law & Order: SVU”

— “Lucifer”

— “NCIS”

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR

— Chris O’Donnell

— Donnie Wahlberg

— LL Cool J

— Mark Harmon

— Tom Selleck

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS

— Jennifer Lopez

— Lucy Liu

— Mariska Hargitay

— Pauley Perrette

— Sophia Bush

FAVORITE PREMIUM DRAMA SERIES

— “Homeland”

— “House of Cards”

— “Narcos”

— “Orange is the New Black”

— “Power”

FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES

— “Fuller House”

— “The Mindy Project”

— “Shameless”

— “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

— “Veep”

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR

— Aziz Ansari

— Dwayne Johnson

— Joshua Jackson

— Kevin Spacey

— Nick Jonas

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS

— Claire Danes

— Jane Fonda

— Julia Louis Dreyfus

— Sarah Jessica Parker

— Taylor Schilling

FAVORITE NETWORK SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW

— “Arrow”

— “The Flash”

— “Once Upon a Time”

— “Supernatural”

— “The Vampire Diaries”

FAVORITE CABLE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW

— “American Horror Story”

— “Orphan Black”

— “Shadowhunters”

— “Teen Wolf”

— “The Walking Dead”

FAVORITE PREMIUM SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES

— “Game of Thrones”

— “Marvel’s Luke Cage”

— “Outlander”

— “Stranger Things”

— “Westworld”

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR

— Andrew Lincoln

— Ian Somerhalder

— Jensen Ackles

— Sam Heughan

— Tyler Posey

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS

— Caitriona Balfe

— Emilia Clarke

— Jennifer Morrison

— Lauren Cohan

— Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW

— “America’s Got Talent”

— “American Ninja Warrior”

— “Dancing with the Stars”

— “Masterchef”

— “The Voice”

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST

— Dr. Phil

— Ellen DeGeneres

— Kelly Ripa

— Rachael Ray

— Steve Harvey

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM

— “The Chew”

— “Good Morning America”

— “The Talk”

— “Today”

— “The View”

FAVORITE LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST

— Conan O’Brien

— James Corden

— Jimmy Fallon

— Jimmy Kimmel

— Stephen Colbert

FAVORITE ANIMATED TV SHOW

— “American Dad!”

— “Bob’s Burgers”

— “Family Guy”

— “The Simpsons”

— “South Park” 1/4

FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES

— Damon Wayans

— Kevin James

— Kiefer Sutherland

— Matt LeBlanc

— Milo Ventimiglia

FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES

— Jordana Brewster

— Kristen Bell

— Mandy Moore

— Minnie Driver

— Piper Perabo

FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY

— “American Housewife”

— “The Good Place”

— “The Great Indoors”

— “Kevin Can Wait”

— “Man with a Plan”

— “Son of Zorn”

— “Speechless”

FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA

— “Bull”

— “Conviction”

— “Designated Survivor”

— “The Exorcist”

— “Frequency”

— “Lethal Weapon”

— “MacGyver”

— “No Tomorrow”

— “Notorious”

— “Pitch”

— “Pure Genius”

— “This Is Us”

— “Timeless”

MUSIC

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

— Blake Shelton

— Drake

— Justin Timberlake

— Shawn Mendes

— The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

— Adele

— Ariana Grande

— Beyonce

— Britney Spears

— Rihanna

FAVORITE GROUP

— The Chainsmokers

— Coldplay

— Fifth Harmony

— Panic! at the Disco

— Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

— Alessia Cara

— The Chainsmokers

— DNCE

— Niall Horan

— Zayn

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

— Blake Shelton

— Keith Urban

— Luke Bryan

— Sam Hunt

— Tim McGraw

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

— Carrie Underwood

— Dolly Parton

— Kelsea Ballerini

— Miranda Lambert

— Reba McEntire

FAVORITE COUNTRY GROUP

— The Band Perry

— Florida Georgia Line

— Little Big Town

— Lonestar

— Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE POP ARTIST

— Adele

— Ariana Grande

— Britney Spears

— Justin Timberlake

— Sia

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST

— DJ Khaled

— G-Eazy

— Kanye West

— Kendrick Lamar

— Wiz Khalifa

FAVORITE R&B ARTIST

— Beyonce

— Drake

— Rihanna

— Usher

— The Weeknd

FAVORITE ALBUM

— “Anti,” Rihanna

— “Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande

— “If I’m Honest,” Blake Shelton

— “Lemonade,” Beyonce

— “Views,” Drake

FAVORITE SONG

— “Can’t Stop the Feeling” / Justin Timberlake

— “No” / Meghan Trainor

— “One Dance” / Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid

— “Pillowtalk” Zayn

— “Work” / Rihanna feat. Drake

DIGITAL

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA CELEBRITY

— Britney Spears

— Kim Kardashian

— Lady Gaga

— Shakira

— Stephen Amell

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA STAR

— Baby Ariel

— Cameron Dallas

— Jacob Sartorius

— Liza Koshy

— Nash Grier

FAVORITE YOUTUBE STAR

— Lilly Singh

— Miranda Sings

— PewDiePie

— Shane Dawson

— Tyler Oakley

FAVORITE COMEDIC COLLABORATION

— Conan O’Brien’s Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart

— Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief

— James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Adele

— Lip Sync Battle with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum

— Saturday Night Live with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)