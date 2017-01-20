Crowd Gathers To Attempt Human Chain Across Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thousands of people were gathering Friday morning in attempt to form a human chain on the sidewalk across the Golden Gate Bridge as a show of unity an hour after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Sausalito-based Bridge Together Golden Gate said the two-hour event beginning at 10 a.m., is not considered a protest, but an expression of unity.

Organizers said it will be the first human chain across the iconic span and beyond.

“This is a collaborative, grassroots, community-based demonstration and performance art piece,” Bridge Together Golden Gate said on its Facebook page.

While the plan was to create a human chain extending from Golden Gate Plaza on the San Francisco side of the span to Vista Point on the opposite side, a lower than expected turnout raised questions of whether the chain would be able to stretch the full distance across the bridge.

Many participants were wearing purple as a sign of unity and anti-bullying, the organization said.

The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District said roads to the bridge are expected to be congested and motorists should expect extended travel times.

Spokespersons for the CHP and the Golden Gate Bridge District said they have been working with organizers for several weeks and plan to facilitate free speech and make sure traffic continues to run smoothly on the bridge.

Parking lots at each end of the bridge were closed Friday morning, so participants needed to take public transportation or be dropped off to be a part of the human chain.

The Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center at the south end is closed to vehicle traffic, but public transit buses, tour buses, ride-sharing vehicles and accessible vehicles will be permitted to drop off and pick up passengers. The Langdon Court parking lot will be closed.

On the north end, Caltrans’ parking lot at Vista Point will be managed by the California Highway Patrol and restricted to accommodate the event. Dillingham parking lot will be closed to personal vehicle traffic, but ride-sharing and accessible vehicles will drop off and pick up passengers.

