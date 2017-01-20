TRUMP INAUGURATION:Continuing Coverage of Bay Area Reactions, Events, Protests
BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Man Fatally Shot Friday Afternoon In SF Oceanview

January 20, 2017 8:44 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Homicide, Oceanview Neighborhood, SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in San Francisco’s Oceanview neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting occurred at Broad Street and Plymouth Avenue around 4:35 p.m.

Investigators are not currently releasing any additional details but members of the public with more information are encouraged to call the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia