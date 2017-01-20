Man Fatally Shot Friday Afternoon In SF Oceanview

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in San Francisco’s Oceanview neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting occurred at Broad Street and Plymouth Avenue around 4:35 p.m.

Investigators are not currently releasing any additional details but members of the public with more information are encouraged to call the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444.

