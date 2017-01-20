Veteran Redwood City Cop Dies Of Natural Causes At Police HQ

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — An 18-year veteran of the Redwood City police department died of natural causes while on duty Friday morning, according to police.

Officer Gerardo Silva, 57, was found unconscious and not breathing at police headquarters.

Silva was taken to Kaiser Hospital in Redwood City, where he died of natural causes, police said.

