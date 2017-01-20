Storms Bring Mudslide, Flood Warning To Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Storms brought mudslides, downed trees and a flood warning to Santa Cruz County on Friday.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office reported a mudslide due to inclement weather partially blocking a southbound lane of state Highway 9 in the area of Highlands Park.

The sheriff’s office reported another slide in the 4900 block of state Highway 9.

Around 5 a.m., the sheriff’s office reported a tree down on Eureka Canyon Road just past Rider Road. Eureka Canyon Road was closed in both directions, according to the sheriff’s office.

The affected area includes Corralitos in the north, Watsonville in the south, Interlacken and large stretches of state Highway 129 east of U.S.

Highway 101 to areas near Aromas. Parts of Drew Lake are currently flooding along College Road and Corralitos Creek at Green Valley Road is rapidly rising, according to the National Weather Service.

Inclement weather this morning has also caused a tree and wires down on Park Avenue in Capitola.

PG&E is responding to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The National Weather Service announced a flood warning that remains in effect until 7:30 p.m.

A flash flood warning was issued earlier on Friday for southeastern Santa Clara County in the Santa Cruz mountains. The flash flood warning lasted until 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 7:08 a.m. in the area of West Little Llagas Creek through Morgan Hill, caused rising water levels from heavy rain overnight.

Water levels on the creek are rising and are likely to exceed flood levels as rain continues in the area this morning.

