Submachine Gun Stolen From FBI Special Agent In The East Bay

January 20, 2017 5:11 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A submachine gun remains unaccounted for after being stolen from an FBI special agent’s vehicle in the East Bay almost two weeks ago.

In addition to the Heckler & Koch 10mm MP5 firearm, FBI officials in San Francisco say a ballistic vest and a H&K magazine were also stolen from the vehicle while it was parked in the East Bay.

FBI-San Francisco spokesperson Prentice Danner said there were no signs of forced entry and that there  is an internal investigation ongoing as well.

Danner said the firearm and the magazine were in a lockbox in the trunk of the vehicle. The vest was not in a lockbox.

The FBI special agent last saw the weapons on the evening of January 8 but didn’t notice it was missing from the trunk until the morning of January 9, 2017. During that time, the special agent had taken the car to Lafayette, Orinda and Concord.

Danner said part of the bureau’s internal investigation includes how the weapons were stolen from the trunk and the lockbox.

The FBI is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of the weapons and hope to “recover items in the interest of public safety.”

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI to help locate the stolen items.

Anyone with information regarding the weapons should call the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office at (415) 553-7400 or visit tips.fbi.gov and can remain anonymous.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.

