Torrential Downpours Trigger Flash Flood Warnings

January 20, 2017 7:22 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Bay Area residents awoke Friday to thunder, lightning, hail, a torrential downpour and a flash flood warning for Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties as a weather front roared onshore from the Pacific.

A potent squall line arrived about 3:20 a.m. and by the time it moved through it had rocked homes with thunder and turned the early morning commute into a treacherous journey.

The California Highway Patrol reported more than a dozen freeway crashes and a mudslide partially blocked a southbound lane of state Highway 9 in the area of Highlands Park.

The sheriff’s office is reporting another slide in the 4900 block of state Highway 9. Cleanup crews responded to the areas.

Around 5 a.m., the sheriff’s office reported a tree down on Eureka Canyon Road – closing the roadway in both directions.

Meanwhile, the torrential downpours triggered a flash flood warning for central Santa Cruz County with high water predicted for Paradise Park, Felton Grove, the River Park in Ben Lomond and Tannery Arts Center area along the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz.

Another flash flood warning was issued for Southeastern Sonoma County. The National Weather Service said flooding was occurring in the Petaluma area, specifically in Willow Brook at Penngrove Park.

Steep rises in water level were also being reported on Sonoma Creek at Agua Caliente, and are quickly approaching flood stage.

A flash flood warning was also issued for West Little Llagas Creek in Morgan Hill.

