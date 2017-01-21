WOMEN'S MARCH:Watch Live Coverage Of The Women's March In Washington
BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Paraglider Dies After Being Pulled From Ocean In Pacifica

January 21, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Accidental Death, Accidental Drowning, Pacifica, Paraglider, Paragliders, surf rescue

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A paraglider died after being pulled from the ocean off of Pacifica Saturday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Firefighters responded at 10:37 a.m. to a water rescue at the beach near the 100 block of Esplanade Avenue.

A man who had been paragliding was pulled from the ocean to shore by bystanders who began giving him CPR, fire officials said.

Fire crews and paramedics took over to try to save the man’s life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available about the incident, which is under investigation by law enforcement and the San Mateo County coroner’s office, fire officials said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia