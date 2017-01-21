Paraglider Dies After Being Pulled From Ocean In Pacifica

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A paraglider died after being pulled from the ocean off of Pacifica Saturday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Firefighters responded at 10:37 a.m. to a water rescue at the beach near the 100 block of Esplanade Avenue.

A man who had been paragliding was pulled from the ocean to shore by bystanders who began giving him CPR, fire officials said.

Fire crews and paramedics took over to try to save the man’s life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available about the incident, which is under investigation by law enforcement and the San Mateo County coroner’s office, fire officials said.

