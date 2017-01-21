Turnout At San Jose Women’s March Rally Estimated To Exceed 25,000

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Thousands gathered in downtown San Jose Saturday for one of several Women’s Marches taking place across the Bay Area in the wake of the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump.
CONTINUING COVERAGE: Millions Join Women’s March Rallies Around California, Nation and World
The march began around 10 a.m. at San Jose City Hall and ended several blocks away with a rally at Plaza de Cesar Chavez. San Jose police estimated Saturday afternoon that at least 25,000 people were in attendance.
State Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, was one of the speakers at the event and said it is the largest demonstration in San Jose’s history.
“I am so pleased that it’s so peaceful and cooperative,” Anne Lamborn, a 73-year-old weaver and painter from Los Gatos, said at the rally.
“I have some hope that we’re going to have some influence to change our whole situation in a very, very positive way.”
The San Jose event was one of several Women’s Marches in the Bay Area and one of hundreds worldwide Saturday. Others began around the same time in Oakland and Walnut Creek, while others were planned later in the afternoon in San Francisco and Vallejo.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report
One Comment
The Women’s March in San Jose was great! Large turnout. Everyone peaceful. Police accomodating and friendly. Very diverse group with lost of kid’s, men and women wearing pink hats. Lots of signs about all important issues. Many homemade, some serious, some funny.Great chants. I felt like a proud American seeing so many people who are caring and committed to preserving our great American values.
It was amazing to stand together with so many people. Our hard work has just begun and that is to make sure we can inform others to be involved and to be supportive of Women’s rights–rights to choose health care–equal pay for equal work– family issues– child care and education. May we use the power of today to share and bring others into the fold of freedom and choice for all.