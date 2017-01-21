Turnout At San Jose Women’s March Rally Estimated To Exceed 25,000

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Thousands gathered in downtown San Jose Saturday for one of several Women’s Marches taking place across the Bay Area in the wake of the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The march began around 10 a.m. at San Jose City Hall and ended several blocks away with a rally at Plaza de Cesar Chavez. San Jose police estimated Saturday afternoon that at least 25,000 people were in attendance.

State Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, was one of the speakers at the event and said it is the largest demonstration in San Jose’s history.

“I am so pleased that it’s so peaceful and cooperative,” Anne Lamborn, a 73-year-old weaver and painter from Los Gatos, said at the rally.

“I have some hope that we’re going to have some influence to change our whole situation in a very, very positive way.”

The San Jose event was one of several Women’s Marches in the Bay Area and one of hundreds worldwide Saturday. Others began around the same time in Oakland and Walnut Creek, while others were planned later in the afternoon in San Francisco and Vallejo.

