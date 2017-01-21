WOMEN'S MARCH:Watch Live Coverage Of The Women's March In Washington
BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Turnout At San Jose Women’s March Rally Estimated To Exceed 25,000

January 21, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: demonstration, Inauguration, San Jose, Women’s March

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Thousands gathered in downtown San Jose Saturday for one of several Women’s Marches taking place across the Bay Area in the wake of the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Millions Join Women’s March Rallies Around California, Nation and World

The march began around 10 a.m. at San Jose City Hall and ended several blocks away with a rally at Plaza de Cesar Chavez. San Jose police estimated Saturday afternoon that at least 25,000 people were in attendance.

San Jose Women's March Route

Women’s March in San Jose Route Map

State Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, was one of the speakers at the event and said it is the largest demonstration in San Jose’s history.

“I am so pleased that it’s so peaceful and cooperative,” Anne Lamborn, a 73-year-old weaver and painter from Los Gatos, said at the rally.

“I have some hope that we’re going to have some influence to change our whole situation in a very, very positive way.”

Women's March

Women’s March in San Jose (Photo via Bay City News)

The San Jose event was one of several Women’s Marches in the Bay Area and one of hundreds worldwide Saturday. Others began around the same time in Oakland and Walnut Creek, while others were planned later in the afternoon in San Francisco and Vallejo.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report

Comments

One Comment

  1. Lynn Huidekoper says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    The Women’s March in San Jose was great! Large turnout. Everyone peaceful. Police accomodating and friendly. Very diverse group with lost of kid’s, men and women wearing pink hats. Lots of signs about all important issues. Many homemade, some serious, some funny.Great chants. I felt like a proud American seeing so many people who are caring and committed to preserving our great American values.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Christine Amber says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    It was amazing to stand together with so many people. Our hard work has just begun and that is to make sure we can inform others to be involved and to be supportive of Women’s rights–rights to choose health care–equal pay for equal work– family issues– child care and education. May we use the power of today to share and bring others into the fold of freedom and choice for all.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia