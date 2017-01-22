BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: The Latest StoriesInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

All Lanes Of State Highway 84 Reopen After Mudslide

January 22, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: Fremont, Highway 84, Mudslide, Storm

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Caltrans officials said all lanes of state Highway 84 in Fremont are open again after a mudslide closed the road Sunday afternoon.

Caltrans District 4 officials announced at 7:38 p.m. on social media that the highway, also known as Niles Canyon Road, had reopened.

The mudslide occurred about one-quarter mile east of Palomares Road, Fremont police said.

Winter rain has caused mudslides, fallen rock and debris, which has closed or limited access to other roads in the Bay Area this week.

Sunday evening, a foot of mud and a tree has the westbound lane of Dublin Canyon Road at Schaefer Ranch Road in unincorporated Alameda County blocked, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Another mudslide has been reported tonight on Hicks Road at Pheasant Road in unincorporated Santa Clara County, just outside San Jose.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

