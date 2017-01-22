BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Highway 37, Flooded in Novato, May Stay Closed for Days

January 22, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Flooding, Highway 37, Hwy 37, Novato

NOVATO (CBS SF) — A portion of state Highway 37 in Novato will likely stay closed into the coming week, as the area is completely flooded, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The closure was announced just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning, shutting down both directions of the highway between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue.

There is currently no estimated time for when the highway will reopen, as the marshland on both sides is also completely flooded, leaving crews with nowhere to pump the large amounts of water on the roadway, CHP officials said.

Drivers who use Highway 37 during their weekly commute are being asked to plan ahead for the delays and to use alternative routes.

The same area of the highway was closed more than a week ago also due to flooding as a result of stormy weather and took nearly a week clear, according to CHP officials.

The CHP is also reminding drivers to never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

A driver traveling on the highway’s westbound side was apparently stuck overnight after their vehicle became almost covered in water, according to the CHP.

