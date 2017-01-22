Deadly High Surf Claims Three Lives

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A paraglider and two Chinese nationals have died, victims of the dangerously high surf that has battered the Pacific Coast from Carmel to San Francisco.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the U.S. Coast Guard was notified at about 2 a.m. Saturday that two people were in the water in the area of 17 Mile Drive and Bird Rock Road in the community of Pebble Beach.

Coast Guard and Cal Fire officials said that one person fell off the rocks and two others went into the water to save the person.

Cal Fire rescued a 26-year-old man but rescuers including a Coast Guard helicopter crew could not find the other two, Coast Guard Ensign Courtney Hanson said.

Hanson said the families of the two presumed dead have been notified as well as the Chinese Consulate and Coast Guard liaison in Beijing.

Later in the day, a paraglider died after being pulled from the ocean off of Pacific, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Firefighters responded at 10:37 a.m. to a water rescue at the beach near the 100 block of Esplanade Avenue.

Bystanders attempted to reach the paraglider as he struggled in the water, but were prevented from reaching him b=y pounding surf.

Eventually, he was pulled from the pounding but fire crews and paramedics could not the man’s life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.