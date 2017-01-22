BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: The Latest StoriesInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Massive Eucalyptus Tree Crushes Cars In Lafayette Parking Lot

January 22, 2017 11:26 PM By Joe Vazquez
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Fallen Tree, Lafayette, Rain, Storm

LAFAYETTE (KPIX 5) — Crews in Lafayette were assessing the damage done to about 10 cars after a huge eucalyptus tree fell over in a restaurant parking lot.

The tree fell in the lot outside of La Finestra Ristorante, an Italian eatery located on Lafayette Circle in Lafayette.

The thick branches and giant truck of the tree came down on approximately 10 vehicles. Several cars appeared to have sustained serious damage, while others were simply trapped under the tree’s branches.

Tree that fell in parking lot of La Finestra Ristorante in Lafayette (CBS)

Tree that fell in parking lot of La Finestra Ristorante in Lafayette (CBS)

People said it was lucky no one was injured, as a large group of people was attending a birthday party at the restaurant.

A large group had gathered for Deborah Roessler’s 70th birthday party when they heard the monstrous crash.

“It sounded actually like thunder,” said Martinez resident Roessler.

“Crash! Boom! And then it just went over, said Janice Devine of Pleasanton. “And fortunately, it just went into the parking lot and not into the restaurant.”

Tree that fell in parking lot of La Finestra Ristorante in Lafayette (CBS)

Tree that fell in parking lot of La Finestra Ristorante in Lafayette (CBS)

Jill Jones of Walnut Creek says it could have been much worse.

This is my jeep wrangler; what’s left of it,” said Jones. “There’ s a ton of cars in this parking lot, and no one was in their cars, so everyone was super fortunate.”

Restaurant owner Jeff Assadi told KPIX 5 that authorities expect clean-up to take about 48 hours. Assadi said his restaurant will remain open as the tree and vehicles are removed.

