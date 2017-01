SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — San Leandro police said a teen who went missing on Saturday has been found and was safe at home Sunday.

Cienna Perez was reported to be at home and safe as of 3:17 p.m.

Perez went missing Saturday afternoon after a disturbance at home, police said.

