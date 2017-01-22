BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: The Latest StoriesInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Days Of Rain Keep Santa Cruz Area Residents On Edge

By Devin Fehely January 22, 2017
Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ (KPIX) — In a cruel, though natural, irony in the Santa Cruz Mountains — the storm-swollen San Lorenzo River has left way too much water outside homes at Paradise Park but no running water inside them.

Homeowner Sandy Wilder collected runoff to fill his toilet tank until the water supply to his complex is restored.

“We had a bit of water yesterday morning,” Wilder said. “Then it completely ran out.”

Communities in the Santa Cruz area are grappling with the effects of another powerful storm that barreled through the area overnight, bringing with it drenching rain, mudslides, downed trees and power lines.

Along the coast, heavy surf overturned part of the historic Cement Ship — the S.S. Palo Alto — at Seacliff State Beach.

S.S. Palo Alto aka Cement Boat

The S.S. Palo Alto was ripped apart by pounding surf along Seacliff State Beach on Saturday. (Photo: Kim Steinhardt)

The road by Stephanie Muccia’s Scotts Valley home washed out in the storm, cutting one half of the neighborhood off from the other.

“It’s really crazy. I haven’t seen anything like this on this road. It looks like a river and I feel bad for the people who live up the road,” Muccia said.

Road Closed in Santa Cruz Mountains

A road in the Santa Cruz Mountains was closed when a sinkhole developed during the recent rains. (CBS)

It will take time for residents here to dig themselves out from the storm damage but most say they see a silver lining despite the relentless wet weather.

“We’re pretty fortunate. Most of the trees are still standing and the complex has power. I think we’re pretty fortunate here,” Wilder said.

