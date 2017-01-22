Search For Missing San Leandro Teen

WOMEN'S MARCH:Millions Join Women's March Rallies Around the World
January 22, 2017 12:46 AM
Filed Under: Cienna Perez, Missing teen, San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS Sf) — San Leandro police Saturday night were asking for help finding a missing teen.

Cienna Perez was last seen at 4:30 p.m., shortly after a disturbance at home, which is in the 15200 block of Upton Avenue, police said.

Perez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black shirt and burgundy pants.

Perez has been known to visit Hayward and other parts of San Leandro.

Anyone with information about Perez is asked to call 911 or San Leandro police dispatch at (510) 577-2740.

