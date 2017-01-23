VOTE NOW: Do you think the media has treated President Trump fairly so far?

Bay Point Woman’s Body And Car Recovered After A Week Submerged In Sacramento River

January 23, 2017 5:40 PM
Filed Under: Bay Point, Body, Car, Isleton, Recovered, Sacramento River, Submerged, Woman

ISLETON (CBS SF) — A woman’s body was recovered from a vehicle that was submerged in the Sacramento River in Isleton almost a week after she lost control of the car and drove into the river, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

In a multiple agency effort, a vehicle belonging to 48-year-old Nichele Johnson was successfully recovered around 11:30 a.m. near Tyler Island Road.

While the county coroner’s office wasn’t immediately available to confirm the identity of the body in the car, Johnson’s family and friends have been at the river and have expressed their outrage that she was not immediately pulled from the river.

During the evening hours on Jan. 15, Johnson was driving on Highway 160, when witnesses observed her vehicle leaving the roadway and plunging into the water, sheriff’s officials said.

Witnesses called 911, and California Highway Patrol officers along with sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Coast Guard responded immediately, according to the sheriff’s office.

The following day, the sheriff’s marine unit used sonar technology to locate the vehicle in deep water, but because of poor weather conditions they were unable to send divers to recover the car.

The multi-agency recovery occurred on Saturday, with the Solano County Office of Emergency Services providing divers and a boat.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

