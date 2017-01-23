San Francisco Sees 9 Inches Of Rain So Far In January

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – All parts of the Bay Area are way above normal when it comes to rainfall totals for January, following several storms to start the year.

“Well over the past three days we’ve seen almost two-and-a-half inches of rain across the City of San Francisco,” Roger Gass of the National Weather Service told KCBS. “And that puts us at more than 9 inches for the month of January so far, and that’s about 300 percent above average.”

Santa Rosa though is the champion so far in January, receiving nearly 19 inches of rain this month, over 13 inches more than normal.

Concord and Livermore have both received more than eight inches of rain, that’s five inches above normal.

Gass said the Bay Area could get a couple of light showers later this week, but that by the weekend, the sun should be out and it will be dry.