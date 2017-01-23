Berkeley Apartment Building Evacuated After 2 People Discovered Dead

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Two people were found dead inside their Berkeley apartment on Monday, prompting the building’s evacuation while police investigated the cause of their deaths.
Berkeley police announced shortly after 4 p.m. that the building in the 3000 block of Deakin Street, where the two bodies were discovered, was evacuated to ensure there were no hazardous conditions at the property.
“As their cause of death is not immediately apparent, the building has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution,” the Berkeley Police Department announced.
Police described the pair’s death as a “suspicious circumstance” and said the Berkeley Fire Department and PG&E personnel were responding to the building.
Deakin Street remained closed Monday evening to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Webster and Prince Street.