Shattered Windows, Bacon Placed At Davis Mosque Investigated As Hate Crime

January 23, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Davis, Hate Crime, Islamic Center of Davis, Mosque, Religion, Vandalism

DAVIS (KCBS) – Authorities are investigating a hate crime after a surveillance camera captured a woman shattering windows and placing strips of uncooked bacon on a door handle of a Davis mosque.

The vandalism was discovered yesterday at the Islamic Center of Davis.

Muslims are prohibited from eating pork products and the Davis Police Department calls the attack a hate crime because of the bacon left behind.

Police describe the suspect as a white female adult with red or brown wavy hair, between 25 to 35 years old, standing 5’4″ to 5’8″ tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds. The suspect was seen wearing beige high-top shows, gray or blue pants, a white vest and black cap during the incident.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

  1. Richard Hartley says:
    January 23, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Islam is a hate crime, and the Quran is hate speech. Something like 80% of Mosques in the USA are owned by terrorist organizations. Nobody was hurt here so this is not a hate crime. Littering, maybe. Not a hate crime. Law enforcement needs to concentrate on terrorists and other criminals. Imamobama is not the President now.

