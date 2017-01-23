Deep Sinkhole Forms On Highway 13 In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A deep sinkhole opened up on southbound Highway 13 in Oakland Monday, blocking the left lane.

A Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Oakland bureau called the sinkhole “Steve” and said it “was born” at about 5:30 a.m. near Broadway Terrace.

Caltrans said the hole was about five feet wide and 10 feet deep, and reportedly damaged a number of cars passing over it. No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on how long it would take to fix the road. Traffic was being diverted onto the two remaining latnes of Highway 13.