BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: The Latest StoriesInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Deep Sinkhole Forms On Highway 13 In Oakland

January 23, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Highway 13, Oakland, Oakland sinkhole, Sinkhole

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A deep sinkhole opened up on southbound Highway 13 in Oakland Monday, blocking the left lane.

A Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Oakland bureau called the sinkhole “Steve” and said it “was born” at about 5:30 a.m. near Broadway Terrace.

Caltrans said the hole was about five feet wide and 10 feet deep, and reportedly damaged a number of cars passing over it. No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on how long it would take to fix the road. Traffic was being diverted onto the two remaining latnes of Highway 13.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia