Family Joins Search For Teen Missing In Alameda Creek

January 23, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Alameda Creek, Bay Area Storm, Missing teen, Niles Canyon

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) – The family of an 18-year-old Tracy woman whose car careened into the rain-swollen Alameda Creek over the weekend walked along the roadway Monday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the vehicle below the swirling waters.

Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said the currents in the creek were still too dangerous for divers to begin to search for the car.

“The water levels are still very high,” he told reporters. “We are looking at class 2 or 3 rapids … In the section of the creek where we believe the vehicle went into the water – that section is very challenging … We can’t put anyone into the water today.”

Authorities were working with state and local water officials to take measures to reduce the water levels in the creek. Run-off from dams at both the Del Valle and Calaveras reservoirs would be turned off.

With the steady rain ending, water officials also said they expected the level of the creek to begin dropping by itself at midnight.

Kelly said drones would be flown over the creek on Monday allowing authorities to begin the 3-D mapping process in the hopes of locating the car.

Authorities believe the teen was not able to get out of the vehicle before it sunk into the churning waters Saturday morning.

“We are really hoping she is in the car,” Kelly said. “If she was wearing her seat belt it likely kept her in the vehicle.”

CHP spokesman Officer Derek Reed said that at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, a 2000 silver Honda Accord was traveling west on the road when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2016 white Honda Accord.

After striking the white car, the silver Honda careened into the creek and was completely submerged by the time officers.

A witness who saw the car floating down the creek after the collision was brought back to the scene Monday and attempted to help authorities pinpoint where the Honda may have sunk.

Officials said access to Niles Canyon would be shut off intermittently to help authorities in their search

