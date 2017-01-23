Intruders Punch, Threaten Woman With Knife In SF Home Invasion

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman was punched and threatened with a knife in a home invasion in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood Friday morning, police said.

The victim, a 66-year-old woman living in the 900 block of Laguna Street, heard a knock on the door around 11:15 a.m., police said.

When she opened it, two suspects, one male and one female, pushed their way in. The male suspect punched the woman in the face and pushed her into the kitchen, where he held her cane against her and threatened her with a knife, according to police.

The female suspect searched the woman’s home for items to steal and then the two suspects fled.

No arrests have been reported as of this morning and police did not immediately release any detailed description of the suspects.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries to her face.

