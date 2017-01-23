BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: The Latest StoriesInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Intruders Punch, Threaten Woman With Knife In SF Home Invasion

January 23, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Home invasion, San Francisco, Western Addition

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman was punched and threatened with a knife in a home invasion in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood Friday morning, police said.

The victim, a 66-year-old woman living in the 900 block of Laguna Street, heard a knock on the door around 11:15 a.m., police said.

When she opened it, two suspects, one male and one female, pushed their way in. The male suspect punched the woman in the face and pushed her into the kitchen, where he held her cane against her and threatened her with a knife, according to police.

The female suspect searched the woman’s home for items to steal and then the two suspects fled.

No arrests have been reported as of this morning and police did not immediately release any detailed description of the suspects.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries to her face.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia