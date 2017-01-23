Search Halted For 2 Missing In Water Off Pebble Beach

MONTEREY (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says it suspended a search for two people who went missing in the water near a beach on the Monterey Peninsula south of San Francisco.

The Coast Guard suspended the search off Pebble Beach about 5:30 p.m. Saturday after the two went missing earlier in the day. Their bodies have not been recovered and their names were not released.

Crews in a boat and in a helicopter searched for the pair after a caller at about 10 a.m. call told authorities that two people were in the water 75 feet from the beach.

The search was called off because of bad weather and unsafe search conditions.

Authorities rescued a 26-year-old man from rocks near the beach.

