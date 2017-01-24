Bebe Rexha Headlines San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Bebe Rexha will be embarking on her first headlining tour later this year to support her forthcoming debut album All Your Fault.

The All Your Fault Tour will hit 20 clubs across North America throughout March with Daniel Skye opening for Rexha. She kicks things off on March 1st in Dallas, Texas and rolls through the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on March 11th. Wrapping up March 30th in Washington, D.C.

Check out the full list of dates below:

3/1 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/2 – Houston, TX @ HOB, Bronze Peacock

3/3 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

3/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ LiveWire

3/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

3/9 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

3/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

3/13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

3/14 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

3/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

3/17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

3/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

3/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

3/22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

3/23 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

3/24 – Montreal, QC @ Belmont

3/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

3/27 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

3/29 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

3/30 – Washington, DC @ U Street



All Your Fault drops February 17th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10am local time. For more information, check out Rexha’s website.



