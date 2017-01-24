SNAPSHOT POLL: President Trump's claim voter fraud cost him the popular vote?

Boats, Helicopters And Drones Search For Lost Boater Near Fremont

January 24, 2017 6:43 PM
Filed Under: Boater, Boats, Drones, Dumbarton Bridge, Fremont, Helicopters, Lost, Search

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Emergency crews have rescued a man Tuesday evening and are searching in the dark for second victim whose canoe capsized off the coast of Fremont, according to a fire chief with the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

One victim was in a raft and the other was in a canoe in the water south of the Dumbarton railroad trestle Tuesday afternoon when the canoe capsized.

The man in the raft used a cellphone to call for help at 4:38 p.m., telling dispatchers that the victim who had been in the canoe was in the water with no life vest.

An airboat was deployed, and it rescued the man in the raft within 20 to 30 minutes. The victim in the water was still unaccounted for at sunset.

“We hope it’s going to end well, but any time nightfall hits when you’ve got someone in the water with no floatation, it’s hard to say,” Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said. “We hope for the best.”

Aircraft have been deployed by the U.S. Coast Guard and the California Highway Patrol. Menlo Park firefighters and the Fremont Fire Department have both used drones to search the shoreline.

Firefighters from Redwood City, San Jose, Santa Clara, Fremont and Alameda County have all sent water rescue assets – and a total of six boats are currently engaged in the search, according to Schapelhouman.

Rescuers are using FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared) technology, which can pick up a heat signature – but the victim has been in the water for more than an hour and may have gotten cold.

“Best case scenario, maybe he was able to swim to shore and he’s sitting someplace where we can’t see him,” Schapelhouman said. “It’s a big bay out there.”

As of 6 p.m. the second victim had not yet been located.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia