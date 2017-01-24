Hwy. 13 Drivers Forced To Detour As Sinkhole Steve Repairs Continue

January 24, 2017 11:31 AM
Highway 13, Highway 24, Oakland, Sinkhole Steve

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Expect major detours and backups while a deep sinkhole that opened up in the left lane of southbound state Highway 13 in Oakland on Monday is being repaired and the connector ramp from eastbound state Highway 24 remains closed.

The 20- to 30-feet-deep hole, dubbed “Steve” by the California Highway Patrol, was discovered at about 5:30 a.m. Monday and was likely caused by a combination of a ruptured pipe and the voluminous rainfall that pounded the region over the past several days, Caltrans spokeswoman Chiconda Davis said.

Crews worked to excavate the sinkhole, widen it for repair and fill it with a type of fast-setting cement, Davis said.

Tuesday, Caltrans workers will have to wait until temperatures reach at least 47 to 50 degrees before laying asphalt to complete the repairs.

“It should be ready to go by late evening today,” Davis said.

In the meantime, drivers are being rerouted from eastbound Highway 24 to the Tunnel Road/Caldecott Lane exit and are then being directed to make a right turn onto Tunnel Road, a right turn onto the Kay Overcrossing, a left turn onto Caldecott Lane and finally a left turn onto Highway 13.

