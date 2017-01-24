Milpitas Police Search For Shotgun-Toting Prowlers

January 24, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Milpitas, Surveillance video

MILPITAS (CBS SF) – Investigators searched for a pair of shotgun-toting burglars Tuesday after they were captured on surveillance videos prowling in a Milpitas neighborhood, authorities said.

To aid in their search, Milpitas police released two images of the suspects and asked for the public’s help in identifying them.

Investigators said Milpitas police responded to a 911 call at 4:33 a.m. on Jan. 18 reporting two suspects in a backyard in a home on Eagle Ridge Way.

The suspects had fled before officers arrived, but surveillance video captured them entering the backyard by coming over a rear fence. The footage also showed one of the males was carrying what appeared to be shotgun.

Further investigation revealed that the same males were captured on a different surveillance camera system on Lisbon Court in San Jose, which is near the intersection of Landess Avenue & Piedmont Road.

That video was shot 30 minutes prior to the Milpitas video.

If you recognize either of the males please contact the Milpitas Police Department at 408-586-2400. If you believe you see the suspects in your neighborhood, do not confront them but call 9-1-1 immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia