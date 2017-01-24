Milpitas Police Search For Shotgun-Toting Prowlers

MILPITAS (CBS SF) – Investigators searched for a pair of shotgun-toting burglars Tuesday after they were captured on surveillance videos prowling in a Milpitas neighborhood, authorities said.

To aid in their search, Milpitas police released two images of the suspects and asked for the public’s help in identifying them.

Investigators said Milpitas police responded to a 911 call at 4:33 a.m. on Jan. 18 reporting two suspects in a backyard in a home on Eagle Ridge Way.

The suspects had fled before officers arrived, but surveillance video captured them entering the backyard by coming over a rear fence. The footage also showed one of the males was carrying what appeared to be shotgun.

Further investigation revealed that the same males were captured on a different surveillance camera system on Lisbon Court in San Jose, which is near the intersection of Landess Avenue & Piedmont Road.

That video was shot 30 minutes prior to the Milpitas video.

If you recognize either of the males please contact the Milpitas Police Department at 408-586-2400. If you believe you see the suspects in your neighborhood, do not confront them but call 9-1-1 immediately.