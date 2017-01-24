Dive Teams To Recover Car In Alameda Creek; 18-Year-Old Driver Feared Dead

FREMONT (CBS SF) – Niles Canyon Road will be closed at 10 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The road will be closed so crews can recover a vehicle they believe to be the same vehicle that plunged into Alameda Creek Saturday morning in unincorporated Alameda County.

On Saturday at 10:45 a.m., police responded to Niles Canyon Road, east of Palomares Road, where a woman was involved in a collision.

According to police, the woman was driving a silver 2000 Honda Accord traveling west when her car collided with another vehicle traveling east. After the impact, the Accord veered off the road and into the creek, police said.

Police described the woman as an 18-year-old Tracy resident, and she is considered missing.

A media staging area is available at 711 Old Canyon Rd. CHP officials said they do not yet know how long the closure will last.

