Pleasanton Tops List Of Bay Area Family-Friendly Cities

January 24, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Apartment List, Family Friendly, Pleasanton

(CBS SF) — The city of Pleasanton is among the top U.S. cities rated for family-friendliness, according to a real estate website.

The annual ranking of more than 500 U.S. cities was compiled by Apartment List. The website based its rankings on four criteria: safety as determined by FBI data on violent crime; housing affordability, taking into account area income and rental prices; education quality as determined by graduation rates; and child friendliness, gleaned as a percentage of population under age 18.

Pleasanton was the top-ranked Bay Area city, ranking 18th in overall family-friendliness, followed closely by Palo Alto, Fremont and San Ramon.

Palo Alto was determined to have high housing affordability despite its elevated real estate and rental prices, which are somewhat offset by the city’s high median household income of $136,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Sunnyvale, South San Francisco, Alameda and Daly City were other Bay Area cities that made the top 100 out of 510 cities ranked.

At the opposite end of the family-friendly scale, Vallejo was nearly at the bottom with a rank of 507 while Oakland was ranked at 503.

Apartment List designated Flower Mound, Texas, as the top family-friendly city in the U.S. Flower Mound is just north of Dallas-Fort Worth. Nearby Frisco was ranked as the second-most family-friendly.

Thousand Oaks in Ventura County was the top-rated California city.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia