San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies Fatally Shoot Driver

January 24, 2017 5:28 PM
ATASCADERO, Calif. (AP) — San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies have shot and killed a driver they say pulled a gun after they stopped his car on a freeway shoulder.

Thirty-four-year-old Josue Gallardo was declared dead Tuesday shortly after midnight in Atascadero.

The Sheriff’s Office says Gallardo, a transient from the Paso Robles area, had a warrant for his arrest over a domestic violence incident that occurred in June.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted Gallardo’s car on southbound Interstate 101 and pulled it over.

But authorities say as two deputies approached the car, Gallardo pulled a gun. The deputies opened fire and retreated.

