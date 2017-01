OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors are not only a force to reckon with on the court, they’re winning big time when it comes to merchandise sales.

The Warriors top the list of the most popular team merchandise in the NBA.

Point guard Steph Curry comes claims the top spot on the NBA’s most popular jersey list. Forward Kevin Durant has the number 3 spot.

Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James is sandwiched between Curry and Durant, in the number 2 spot.