Mayor: San Francisco Will Remain Sanctuary City

SAN FRANCISCO (CB SF) – Mayor Ed Lee said Wednesday that San Francisco will remain a sanctuary city despite a threat from President Trump to cut off federal grants if the policy remains in place.

Speaking hours after Trump signed an executive order on targeting sanctuary cities, Lee told reporters he remains committed to the policy.

“We’ve been listening to the different pronouncements coming from President Trump and I have to say that there is nothing that has changed,” the mayor said. “Our city is still a sanctuary city.”

Lee said it was still too early to determine what Trump’s order means.

“I think their pronouncements today are a little vague,” he said. “They don’t have a lot of details. They seem to be similar to statements that were made on the campaign trail…We’ll be watching very closely with our city attorney as to the actual implementation.”

RELATED: COMPLETE COVERAGE: San Francisco’s Sanctuary City Policy

Lee said the city gets about $10 million a year in federal grants from the Office of Homeland Security. Overall, San Francisco receives about $1 billion in federal funds for everything from public transportation to aid to the homeless.

San Francisco is not alone when it comes to sanctuary city ordinances. East Palo Alto, Oakland, Berkeley, Richmond, San Jose, San Rafael, Davis, and Sonoma County all have similar policies in place.

Trump targeted San Francisco’s law in particular while on the campaign trail because of the murder of Kate Steinle as she walked with her father on the Embarcadro on July 1, 2105.

The suspect in the case — Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez – was an illegal immigrant who had been released from custody by the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department.

Lopez-Sanchez had been deported five times from the United States in the past. He was in federal custody, but had been returned to San Francisco on a drug charge.

But that charge was dropped and Lopez-Sanchez was released onto the streets of San Francisco without the knowledge of immigration officials.

On Wednesday, Trump signed the Sanctuary City executive order and then appeared before the Homeland Security staff.

Trump’s order to crack down on sanctuary cities – locales that don’t cooperate with immigration authorities – could cost individual jurisdictions millions of dollars. But the administration may face legal challenges, given that some federal courts have found that local jurisdictions cannot hold immigrants beyond their jail term or deny them bond based only a request from immigration authorities.