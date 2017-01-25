2 Prisoners Escape From Northern California Camp

BREAKING: Actress, TV Legend Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

January 25, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Brian Schueren, Eddy Edwards, Inmate Escape, Klamath

KLAMATH, Del Norte County (AP) — State prison officials say they’re looking for two inmates who walked away from a minimum security facility in far Northern California.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports the two men were last accounted for late Tuesday in their housing unit.

They were part of an inmate firefighting crew based at Alder Conservation Camp near Klamath, a coastal community an hour’s drive from the Oregon border.

Authorities say Eddy Edwards is a 47-year-old from Glenn County. He’s serving a six-year sentence for making criminal threats and drunken driving.

And 27-year-old Brian Schueren of Orange County is serving four years following a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities ask anybody who knows their whereabouts to call local law enforcement.

