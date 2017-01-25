San Jose Police Search For Missing Teenage Girl

BREAKING: Actress, TV Legend Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

January 25, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Missing teen, San Jose, San Jose Police Department

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a teenage girl from San Jose who has been missing for two days.

13-year-old Mercedez Horn was last seen on Monday, January 23, at 8 a.m. when she was dropped off at her school, the Bridges Academy at 1702 McLaughlin Avenue in San Jose.

missing SJ teen

Missing San Jose 13-year-old Mercedez Horn (San Jose Police Department)

Mercedez is described as a 13-year-old female with dark brown hair and dark brown eyes, 5’0″ tall, and weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing white jeans and a navy blue hoodie.

Anyone who has Mercedez or might have any information about her is asked to please contact the San Jose Police department at 1-408-277-8900.

