San Jose Police Search For Missing Teenage Girl

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a teenage girl from San Jose who has been missing for two days.

13-year-old Mercedez Horn was last seen on Monday, January 23, at 8 a.m. when she was dropped off at her school, the Bridges Academy at 1702 McLaughlin Avenue in San Jose.

Mercedez is described as a 13-year-old female with dark brown hair and dark brown eyes, 5’0″ tall, and weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing white jeans and a navy blue hoodie.

Anyone who has Mercedez or might have any information about her is asked to please contact the San Jose Police department at 1-408-277-8900.