Santa Clara Police Officer Attacked Outside Sunnyvale Gym

January 26, 2017 7:33 AM
Filed Under: Officer Attacked, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Authorities are looking for a driver suspected of striking a Santa Clara police officer outside a gym in neighboring Sunnyvale.

Lt. Dan Moreno of the Santa Clara Police Department told KPIX 5 that officers spotted the suspicious vehicle outside the 24 Hour Fitness on 1211 East Arques Avenue around 1:00 a.m. The gym is located near the border between the two cities.

Police said the driver had $25,000 in misdemeanor warrants.

While officers attempted to arrest the suspect, he would not get out of the vehicle, Moreno said. Officers then attempted to grab the suspect, but the driver took off.

One of the officers was able to get out of the way of the vehicle, but the officer holding onto the suspect was hit by the car door. The car was able to get away.

Police said the officer was not seriously injured.

Authorities are searching for the man, whose identity has not been released.

