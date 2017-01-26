BREAKING: Hwy. 17 Closed In Search For Robbery Suspect Latest KCBS Traffic Conditions

Storm-Damaged Road To Muir Woods To Remain Closed

January 26, 2017 7:41 PM By Emily Turner
Filed Under: Closed, Damage, Muir Woods, Road, Storm, Tourism

MARIN (KPIX 5) — It could be months before the main tour bus route to Muir Woods National Monument is back open.

The Muir Words slide is bigger than thought and could take months to reopen the road.

The recent storms have made the normally busy stretch of Highway 1 impassable.

Muir Woods is so popular that they have to bus people in from off-site parking. Tour buses and school buses also arrive there daily. But you won’t see a single bus in the Muir Woods parking lot anytime soon.

The portion of Highway 1 connecting Mill Valley to Muir Beach is closed indefinitely.

Lonna Richmond lives in Muir Beach and said, “I was one of the last ones to drive through before they closed it and I saw three cracks…it was slumping down.”

Now, that portion of roadway litters the hillside below, making it impassable for traffic, leaving two ways to the coast and only one to popular Muir Woods.

That last Muir Woods road route, though, won’t allow buses, making tourism a challenge.

Golden Gate National Recreation Area spokesman Nathan Sargent said, “There is a 17-foot limitation which will limit school buses- tour buses and the Muir Woods shuttle…trying to figure out what to do to provide a great experience for our visitors.”

The GGNRA already had to cancel several school field trips and is frantically working to find a way to handle the extra congestion that will come with additional cars to the park.

Commuters are going to have to battle the crowds as well and are keeping their fingers crossed the weather holds and that the roads do too.

There is no definitive timetable on how long this will take to fix.

More from Emily Turner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia