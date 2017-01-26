Woman Mugged, Called Racial Slurs Prompting San Francisco Hate Crime Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police said a robbery that occurred on the edge of San Francisco’s Financial District Wednesday is being investigated as a hate crime.

The robbery occurred around 11:40 a.m. when the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was walking in the 100 block of Broadway.

The victim was approached by two women and a man, one of whom made racial remarks to her.

The same female suspect then allegedly pulled out a knife, pointed it at the victim and demanded her cell phone.

As the victim was handing the suspects her cell phone, cash fell out of her pockets. The suspects also took that money before fleeing on foot, police said.

No arrests had been made in the case as of this morning.

