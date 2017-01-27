CHP Helicopter Crews Perform 2 North Bay Rescues In 1 Day

January 27, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Annandel State Park, California Highway Patrol, Mount Tamalpais State Park, Rescue

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – California Highway Patrol helicopter crews performed two hoist rescues in Bay Area counties on Wednesday.

The first rescue occurred at Annadel State Park in Sonoma County, and the second occurred at Mount Tamalpais in Marin County.

On Wednesday at 10:32 a.m., CHP Helicopter 30 responded with other agencies to help rescue an injured hiker in Annadel State Park.

The helicopter crew located the hiker on the Rough Go trail and performed a rescue landing to off-load a CHP flight officer/paramedic to assist the patient, according to the CHP.

The hiker, a 36-year-old woman from Santa Rosa, suffered an injury to her foot while she was walking on the trail.

Due to the isolated location of the hiker and the rugged terrain, the crew performed a hoist rescue and delivered the woman to a waiting ambulance crew.

The woman was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The second rescue, performed by the same crew, occurred at Mount Tamalpais in Marin County.

The crew responded at approximately 3 p.m. to a report of a paraglider who had crashed on the northwestern side of Mount Tamalpais.

The helicopter crew located the paraglider approximately 300 yards downhill from the nearest road.

The crew again performed a hoist rescue and then delivered the man to a waiting ambulance crew.

The man was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

