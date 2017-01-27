DA: Sacramento Police Legally Killed Mentally Ill Man

January 27, 2017 4:24 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say Sacramento police acted legally when they shot and killed a mentally ill man after video shows the officers first tried to hit him with their squad car.

Joseph Mann was shot 14 times in July.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in its report released Friday that 50-year-old Mann threatened officers and several civilians with a knife.

The report says Mann was acting aggressively and under the influence of methamphetamine. The report says witnesses also thought Mann had a gun.

His shooting set off protests.

An April shooting of a mentally ill man also led to protests.

The district attorney’s office said earlier this month that police also acted legally in that shooting because Dazion Flenaugh rushed officers while carrying two large kitchen knives.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia