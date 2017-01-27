Interstate 580 In Dublin Reopens After Big Rig Fire

DUBLIN (CBS SF) – All westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 580 near the junction with Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin have reopened Friday morning following a Thursday night crash involving a big-rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The interstate lanes were block Thursday by a big-rig that crashed and caught fire.

The crash was first reported Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

Crews worked through the night to clear the scene, and the lanes were reported open just before 5 a.m.

