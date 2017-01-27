Survey: Nearly 30 Percent Of Americans Are Late For Work

January 27, 2017 9:26 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Many Bay Area commuters have that sinking feeling in their stomach when they glance down at their watch while on mass transit and realize they are going to be late for work.

But they are not alone.

According to a national survey done by CareerBuilder.com, nearly 30 percent of all Americans arrive late for work each day.

At the same time, the survey found that 53 percent of employers expect their employees to arrive on time and 41 percent said they have fired someone for being habitually late.

The most common excuses survey respondents said for their tardiness were traffic/commute issues (49 percent), oversleeping (32 percent) and bad weather (26 percent).

There were also some rather humorous responses employers say they have received.

  • I forgot it wasn’t the weekend
  • I was cornered by a moose
  • I thought Flag Day was a legal holiday
  • I had to watch a soccer game that was being played in Euroipe
  • My mother locked me in a closet
  • My mother-in-law won’t stop talking
  • The sunrise was so beautiful I had to stop and watch it
