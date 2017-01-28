Airbnb CEO Offers Free Temporary Housing To Refugees Stranded Due To Immigration Ban

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The vacation rental website Airbnb has offered to help refugees who in limbo or stranded due to President Trump’s ban on immigration from Muslim countries.

The company announced Saturday it would provide free housing to refugees or anyone else who needs it if they are away from home and have been denied the ability to board a US-bound flight.

“Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected,” said co-founder and CEO, Brian Chesky in a Tweet. “We have 3 million homes, so we can definitely find people a place to stay.”

“Open doors brings all of US together. Closing doors further divides US. Let’s all find ways to connect people, not separate them.”

Since President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim countries, dozens of immigrants have been removed from flights en route to the U.S., and travelers have been detained upon arrival, as well.

The 90-day ban applied to travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya and includes American residents holding green cards.

A federal judge in Brooklyn issued an emergency stay Saturday evening after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a petition on behalf of 2 Iraqi men detained at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.