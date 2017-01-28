Dozens of Rabbits Rescued In SF After Owner Offers To Sell Them ‘For Meat’ Online

January 28, 2017 2:59 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 40 rabbits were rescued in San Francisco after their owner tried to sell them online for “meat or pets,” San Francisco Animal Care and Control officials said Friday.

The owner made a post on Craigslist.com in an attempt to sell the rabbits, which are mainly underage kits, according to Animal Care and Control.

The sale of rabbits is prohibited in the city.

Animal Care and Control officials are currently treating the rabbits and checking their health. They’re also working with adoption partner and rescue group SaveABunny to find homes for the rabbits.

The rabbits will be ready for adoption in about a month. Anyone interested in adopting the rabbits can contact the organization at www.saveabunny.org

Animal Care and Control officials are also reminding residents to report any type of animal abuse or neglect to the organization’s emergency dispatch line at (415) 554-9400.

