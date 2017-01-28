Federal Judge Issues Emergency Stay On Trump Immigrant Ban

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A federal judge in Brooklyn issued an emergency stay on President Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from 7 Muslim countries.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a petition on behalf of 2 Iraqi men detained at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, according to The Verge.
The 90-day ban applied to travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya and includes American residents holding green cards. The move sparked protests at JFK, SFO and airports across the country. Many feared the list could get longer.
On Saturday dozens of immigrants were detained and removed from planes en route to the U.S., and travelers were detained upon arrival, as well.