Highway 37 Reopened In Novato After Weeklong Flooding Closure

NOVATO (CBS SF) — All lanes of state Highway 37 in Novato have reopened after being closed for nearly a week due to flooding, California Highway Patrol officials said Saturday morning.

On Sunday, the CHP closed the highway between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue due to severe flooding caused by last week’s storm.

On Wednesday, the CHP reopened the highway’s eastbound lanes. On Saturday morning, the westbound lanes from Highway 101 to Lakeville Road were reopened.

The CHP, along with Caltrans crews, worked all week to pump out the water that had flooded the highway, the CHP said.

The same area of the highway was closed earlier this month also due to flooding as a result of stormy weather and similarly took nearly a week to clear, according to CHP officials.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed